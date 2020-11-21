Nigeria in recession: Africa largest economy don enter second recession in five years

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Nigeria don officially enter economic recession for di second time in five years.

According to gross domestic product numbers wey di kontri National Bureau of Statistics release on Saturday, Nigeria record contraction of 3.62 percent for di third quarter of 2020.

Wetin dis recession mean (What is Recession)?

Recession dey happun wen di kontri gross domestic product or GDP bin get negative growth for, most times, two consecutive quarters.

Gross Domestic Product na di total moni value or market value of all di finished goods and services wey dem dey produce within di kontri to sell to other kontris.

As Nigeria dey enta recession, e mean say all di value of moni wey oda kntris go pay for product wey dem dey sell give dem go reduce.

How dis go affect pipo for di kontri?

For businesses, e go affect di revenues wey dem dey make. Dia cost of doing business go increase and e fit dey difficult to increase sales.

Goment go need review on-going projects and dem fit stop some of dem, e mean say pipo fit lose dia job.

Plenti pipo go lose dia job as small businesses and manufacturing firms fit cut jobs to adjust to di new reality, dis na according to report from nairametrics.

Nigeria don enta recession before?

Yes. between April and June of 2016 Nigeria enta recession as di economy contract by 2.06% after di kontri see two consecutive quarters wey di economy decline for growth.

Dis happun sake of fall in global oil prices.

Di price of oil fall from about $112 per barrel for 2014 to below $50 for 2016.

Figures show say di fall in di Nigerian currency, di naira, hurt di economy.

How dem take tackle di last recession?

After plenti pressure, federal goment allow di naira to float.

Dis one mean say goment no go chook mouth for di foreign exchange market, dem no go put any fixed rate for value of di naira against other currency for foreign exchange market.

Dis way di demands of product from di kontri go determine di value of di currency.

Di decision to float di naira for 2016 lead to increase in inflation but di hope be say e go attract foreign investors. Di goment also tok say di kontri need to import less, dem begin advocate for made in Nigeria products.

"How bad dis recession go be?" and "How soon di kontri go fit recover?" dis na di two questions we go dey hear in di coming months and weeks.