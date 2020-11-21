ASUU strike: Any hope to end disagreement between Nigeria government and University lecturers?

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) - di join body of Nigeria lecturers and di Nigeria federal goment don dey jam head since di past eight months, and throughout dis period dem remain on strike as dem insist say dem no go work until goment meet all dia demands.

From Monday March 9, 2020 reach now university students for Nigeria still sidon for house as lecturers no gree go back to class.

Throughout dis time, goment and di union don do plenty plenty meeting to discuss di mata but each time dem dey jam rock.

But wetin be dis mata wey goment and ASUU dey drag since wey dem neva fit still find solution and how di tok between di two don take waka so far?

March 9

On March 9 dis year, ASUU begin two weeks warning strike to protests no-pay of salary to lecturers wey no follow for di federal goment Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Dem argue say, IPPIS no go work for lecturers becos e consider di special way wey universities dey take operate.

As solution, di union suggest make goment find way to integrate di University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) wey di lecturer union develop wit IPPIS.

Nigeria minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige bin describe di strike as "illegal."

March 12

As di two weeks warning strike still dey happun, di Nigeria goment give di union conditions wey dem go take integrate UTAS wit IPPIS.

Di two sides no gree tok wetin dis conditions be.

March 23

Di union begin indefinite strike afta dem reject di conditions.

On dat day, di national president of di union, Biodun Ogunyemi, accuse goment of trying to force dem to join IPPIS.

ASUU and ENDSARS protest

Di federal goment sama blame on ASUU afta peaceful ENDSARS protests wey call for end to police brutality and bad governance start on October 5, later catapult to shooting for Lekki tollgate and di loss of lives and properties for di kontri.

October 15

By dis time di strike don last for six months. Federal goment blame di continuous closure of schools for contributing to di ENDSARS protest. Di believe be say, if students dey school, dem no go get time to go stand for road dey do protest.

Afta meeting between di union and goment, goment agree to pay ASUU N30bn. Di moni go dey enta dia hands small small between May 2021 and February 2022.

Goment also agree to release N20bn revitalisation fund to help ginger di education sector and try change tins.

But still ASUU and goment no fit reach agreement.

Di union say make goment pay N110bn wey dem demand, but oga Ngige say, "becos of di economic situation sake of Covid-19, we no fit pay N110bn all togeda."

November 20

Afta long tok tok wey di two parties hold on November 20, di federal goment finally shift ground small.

Dem offer di Nigerian universities N65bn to take solve some of di lecturers demands.

Dem also agree to pay di lecturers dia remaining salary dem stop to dey pay since through dia old payment platform GIFMIS instead of through IPPIS.

Even so, di Academic Staff Union of Universities neva still agree to return to class.

Dis mata go end soon?

As tins dey so, e no look like say dis strike get any hope of ending soon.

Already di federal goment through di minister of labour don begin di process of registering rival union, Congress of University Academics, (CONUA).

Di members of CONUA na lecturers from different universities wey dey against ASUU.

On November 19, di , Oga Ngige labour minister officially receive di members of di new union. During di visit im give dem four months from di day of di visit to come submit dia report to di ministry.