Motara: Twitter suspend account of Nigeria social media influencer afta viral video wia she mock 'child hawker'

Wia dis foto come from, MOtara/twitter

Social media giants Twitter and Instagram don suspend di accounts of popular Nigerian influencer, Motara afta her viral video wia she bin mock one small girl wey beg her for moni inside traffic.

Inside di video, Motara wey dey inside her moto for traffic, bin dey use mineral wey she dey drink to do longer throat for one small girl wey dey beg her moni. Motara laugh di girl join as di small girl bin dey run afta her moto.

Di video bin make pipo vex no be small, sotay dem begin report di influencer accounts say she go against Twitter and Instagram policies.

E dey likely say di policies wey Motara go against na 'Abuse and Harassment' for Twitter or 'Respect for oda members of di community' for Instagram wey dey against any kain behaviour wey dey downgrade anoda human being.

As e be so, di mata don attract global attention as French pipo for Twitter don also chook mouth dey express dia anger.

Apart from her suspended social media accounts wey get hundreds of thousands of followers, Motara bin also lose her endorsement deal wit di owners of di drink, Brothers Keepers wey she use yeye di small girl.