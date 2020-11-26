We No cut worker salary, we just defer payment- Niger state

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Abubakar Sani Bello

Di Niger state goment say e no go fit pay civil servant dia full salary sake of chikini federal allocation moni.

Di Secretary to di state goment, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane tell BBC Pidgin say goment no plan to cut salaries of workers but dat di Federal Allocation to di state don drop to a very low level wey be say goment no get moni to pay worker 100 percent of dia salary.

Di salary slash we e say go start from di month of November, don dey make organise labour for di state dey para as dem say dem no go gree.

Dis no be di first time wey Niger state goment dey slash salaries of workers for di state.

For June dis year, di goment pay workers 70 percent of dia salary on top the same complain say moni no dey sake of poor economy and di impact of covid 19.

Oga Metane say goment gatz borrow moni to make sure say e pay full salary for di month of July, August, September and October but dat dis November, agbada don hook for barbwire and dem no get oda option.

E say na sake of dis, goment shaperly meet wit labour pipo to explain to dem wetin goment dey face and negotiate how to reduce dia salary and defer payment to oda date.

E say di labour leaders listen to dem and agree to talk to dia pipo before dem go make any decision. " wen we see di November allocation, if we say make we pay 100%salary then we gatz borrow close to 1.7 billion from bank" im tok

E yarn say even to go bank go borrow moni now na yawa as most bank no even ready to give loan out during dis Niger state dey broke no fit pay workers 100% salaryperiod as dem too dey try close for di year And dat di state don cari plenti gbese for head wey make am difficult for di state to go borrow moni dis time.

Labour and goment don meet today

Goment delegation and oda leaders of di organised labour meet for Thursday to finalise on goment proposal to slash salary.

Di NLC and TUC for di state don say dem no go gree and dat make goment focus to pay salary first before e go do oda project.

But oga Metane say no goment fit work without di civil service but dat di work of goment no be only to pay salaries but oda tins dey ground wey suppose epp di running of di goment.

E say for di meeting dem go put everytin for table and den, dem and labour go decide which percentage dey okay.

E say goment really regret say dem dey slash salary but dat dem pray as di economy improve, dem go pay everytin back to di workers and dat no goment fit cut or slash salary of workers without proper negotiation and dat wetin dem dey do now, no be salary cut but dem dey try defer payment.

Labour leaders according don threaten to strike if goment go ahead wit di plan

Dr. Yakubu Musa wey be NLC Chairman tell BBC pidgin say di meeting between goment delegation and di NLC pipo end for stalemate as dem still no agree on goment plan slash dia salary

E explain give say to pay salary na di goment first responsibility and na di interest of di goment to pay dem dis full salary.

E say goment say dem get auxiliary staff like political appointees wey dem hats pay too but di NLC chair say dat one no concern di workers and dat make goment go look for mini pay im political appointees.

Oga Yakubu say dem go embark on strike next week if di state goment go ahead wit di slash