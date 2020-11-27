Netherlands return Nigeria 600 years-old artefact from old Ife
Netherlands don return one terracotta head to Nigeria wey dem believe say dey around 600 years.
Dis one happen one year afta dem block di artefact for Schipol airport, Amsterdam.
Di artefact na from di old city of Ife, south-west Nigeria and dem smuggle am go Europe through Ghana wit fake document, according to one statement from Nigeria ministry of culture.
To get di artefact back, Nigeria goment bin win case for Netherlands against di suspected smuggler.
Netherlands ambassador to Nigeria bin attend di handover ceremony on Thursday, 26 November.
Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed say di return of di Ife head "mark ogbonge achievement for di work wey Nigeria dey do to return stolen artworks back to di kontri".
Dem go take di artefact for cleaning and treatment before dem display to di public, according to di minister.
