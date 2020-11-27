John Boyega don win GQ Icon Award for di second time

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

British actor, Jon Boyega wey get Nigerian roots don win di 2020 GQ Men of di Year Awards.

Di 28 years old ogbonge actor win di GQ Icon Award for di 23rd edition of di GQ Awards wey dey celebrate pipo wey make serious impact for di world inside di last 12 months.

Boyega bin dey very active for di Black Lives Matter worldwide protest wey happun for di middle of di year, and according to GQ, im "speech for June fit be di koko wey make dem name am GQ Icon."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Boyega give speech wey touch pipo during Black Lives Matter protest for Hyde Park on June 3

Di actor bin also dey among di pipo wey bin cari di ENDSARS protest for head.