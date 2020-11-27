John Boyega don win GQ Icon Award for di second time
British actor, Jon Boyega wey get Nigerian roots don win di 2020 GQ Men of di Year Awards.
Di 28 years old ogbonge actor win di GQ Icon Award for di 23rd edition of di GQ Awards wey dey celebrate pipo wey make serious impact for di world inside di last 12 months.
Boyega bin dey very active for di Black Lives Matter worldwide protest wey happun for di middle of di year, and according to GQ, im "speech for June fit be di koko wey make dem name am GQ Icon."
Di actor bin also dey among di pipo wey bin cari di ENDSARS protest for head.
Dis go be di second time wey im dey win di Icon award. Di first one for 2016.