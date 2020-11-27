Justice for Sleek : Court ask Police to pay N50million compensation to im family

Wia dis foto come from, Sleek DC/Facebook

Rivers State High Court for Port Harcourt don award di sum of fifty million naira as compensation to di family of late Daniel Chibuike Ikeaguchi popularly known as Sleek against di Nigerian Police, Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police and two of dia officers.

Na on 19 September 2020 naim operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit kill Sleek for Port Harcourt wey come lead to di fundamental Human Rights suit against di defendants.

In two of di sittings before Justice, S.C Amadi, di defendants Nigerian Police, no come court and dem no file any rejoiner only to come court on di last adjourned date of 23 November 2020 to file counter affidavits on di four prayers of di claimant wey di court refuse.

Di trial Judge, Justice, S.C Amadi for im judgment grant di four prayers of di claimant wey include declaration say di gruesome murder of Sleek dey against di constitution of Nigeria and di fact say dem no arraign di officers wey pull di trigger against di victim before court dey illegal among odas.

Di court instead of di N1billion naira damage wey di Ikeaguchi family ask, award di sum of fifty million against di defendants xome add say dem go pay am in due course.

Lawyer to di family of late Sleek, Noble Njoku describe di judgment as justice wey dey well served xome add say e go serve as deterrent to men of Nigerian force wey dey use human being as point and kill.

Papa of late Sleek, Dominic Ikeaguchi Oyekwu and im mother say di judgment go heal dia wound to a certain level even though dia son no go come back alive to dem.