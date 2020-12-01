Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: ECG church leader and im wife Mary Bushiri appear for court to challenge dia arrest

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd bushiri/facebook

Shepherd Bushiri and im wife Mary Bushiri don appear for court on Tuesday, 01 December to challenge dia arrest for Malawi.

South Africa bin issue Bushiri arrest afta im skip bail come return to im home kontri for Malawi.

Di pastor dey face charges of 419 and moni laundering for South Africa wia im get di headquarters of im mega church.

Di National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for South Africa bin confam say dem don submit extradition request to Malawi goment thru diplomatic channels but Malawi goment say dem neva receive any formal documentation from SA authorities.

According to Malawi Minister of Information Gospel Kazako. "Wetin need to happen na say di NPA must send di application of relevant documents to di minister of justice. Your minister of justice must send di documents to di minister of foreign affairs for SA.

"Dat minister go come send di documents to di SA high commission for Malawi. Then di documents must reach di minister of foreign affairs in Malawi. Our foreign affairs go come send am to di ministry of justice wia di attorney-general wey be di head of state lawyers go decide wetin be di way forward", Kazako explain.