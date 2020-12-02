Assistant commissioner of police axed to death for Calabar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cross River Police Command don confam di murder of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Egbe Eko Edum.

ACP Egbe Edum na di Commanding Officer of No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno state, jaguda pipo axe am to death for Calabar, di Cross River State Capital.

Cross River Police tok tok pesin DSP Irene Ugbo confam to BBC Pidgin say di attack happen in di early hours of Wednesday, 2 December, at about 1am along Murtala Mohammed Highway by Pepsi.

She say di Assistant Police Commissioner wey dey serve for Borno State bin return to Calabar to visit im family, when im vehicle break down for di Highway