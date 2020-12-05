Lagos Bye-Election, Imo, Bayelsa, Plateau and oda places voting go happun for Nigeria today

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lagos, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Imo, Kogi, Plateau and Zamfara states dey run bye elections on Saturday 5th of December, 2020.

See wetin you need to know about di election.

Wia dis foto come from, InEC

Lagos

Two elections dey hold for Lagos today.

One na for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 Contituency of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

E go hold for Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu local goment areas. Police don put movement restriction for di local goments areas from 6am to 6pm.

Di Bye-election go hold for Lagos east senatorial zone to replace vacant seat wey open wen senator Adebayo Osinowo die for June dis year.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di major contenders for di senatorial seats for Bayelsa

Bayelsa

Two elections go hold for Bayelsa today for di Bayelsa Central Senatorial seat and Bayelsa West senatorial seat.

Di local goments wey dis go affect include Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Yenegoa LGA, Southern Ijaw LGA, Ekeremor LGA, Sagbama LGA.

Wit di election of di Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri and Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, two sentorial seats become vacant as Diri bin dey represent di pipo of Bayelsa Central senatorial District while im Deputy bin dey represent Bayelsa West for di Senate.

5,000 police officers dey deployed to maintain peace and order before, during and after di by-election into two senatorial seats got Bayelsa State.

Dis restriction of movement no go affect pipo wey dey wrote WAEC for both Lagos Bayelsa.

Oda states wia di election go happun

Cross River:

Di election go happun for five local government areas to fill vacancy for Cross River North Senatorial District and State House of Assembly.

Police Commissioner Abdulkadir Jimoh announce 6am to 6pm movement restriction.