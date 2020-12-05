US visa fee for Nigeria: America take out ‘reciprocity fee’ dem bin sama di kontri

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di United States goment don remove di visa reciprocity fee, 'do me I do you' wey dem sama Nigerians wey dey seek visa to di kontri wit effect from di 3rd of December.

Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs wey announce dis one for statement say di US gree remove di high visa moni afta Nigeria remove di excess visa application moni plus biometric fee wey Americans bin dey pay if dem one get Nigeria visa.

For August, di US goment bin vex increase visa moni as a way to revenge di plenti visa moni wey Nigeria dey charge dia citizens.

Dem say di total moni wey US citizen dey take get visa come Nigeria dey plenti pass wetin Nigerians dey take get visa to dia kontri.

Dem come send out notice say from dat August, pipo wey dey look for various category of visa go pay as much as 110 dollars.

Di Nigerian goment di following day bin announce say dem don reduce di visa fee but di US say until dem get diplomatic communication from Nigeria plus di goment set up new visa schedule for dia citizens dem no go reduce di moni.

But afta plenti diplomatic tok and plus say Nigeria goment reduce dia visa fee for US citizens, di US too do di same.