Enisa to Eniola: Why Nigerians for Twitter turn dis upcoming American singer to full 'Naija babe'

Wia dis foto come from, @iamenisa

Nigerians dey gbadun one American singer Enisa music and pipo dey show her love for di West African kontri ontop social media.Tori be say na afta di 23-year-old singer wey dey live for Brooklyn, bin join Nigerians to 'sorosoke' during di End SARS protest as she post tweets to show solidarity and awareness.

Dis one totori Nigerian youths no be small wey come decide to return di favour, na so dem begin stream her song, 'Love Cycle'.

Wia dis foto come from, @iamenisa

Di wey di singer bin carry di End SARS mata for head, dey chook mouth for di tok-tok for Twitter, make some pipo dey wonder weda she be Nigerian. Na so Nigerians come decide to even dash her Nigerian name wit Yoruba origin, Eniola wey mean 'Pesin of wealth'.

Dem even begin photoshop her inside different native Nigerian attire.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot from twitter

E no end dia, even ogbonge singer Davido don agree to do collabo wit her for di remix of her song.