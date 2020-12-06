Maradona net worth, children and why di iconic footballer inheritance fit cause kwanta

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na just some of di tins wey Diego Maradona own.

Di Argentine football icon bin die at age 60 last week, come leave behind very one kain financial legacy wey show di challenges wey im bin get for im personal life.

Since Maradona death, plenti tok don dey spread about im wealth and di pipo wey get right to share inside.

Maradona bin get big family, wit at least eight pikin over many years of affairs wit six different women. Di expectation be say dem go share im inheritance equally among those pikin dem.

But as no reports of will dey, Argentine legal experts and journalist say di inheritance no go dey straightforward at all.

Dem dey expect ogbonge court battle full of family kwanta, DNA tests and pipo wey go wan claim say Maradona na dia papa, as lawyers dey try calculate how much Maradona really get.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Maradona and im former wife Claudia Villafane (L) and daughters

"I predict say di inheritance process go dey messy," Elias Kier Joffe, one lawyer wey based for Argentina capital Buenos Aires, tell BBC. "I suspect say e go take time to settle."

So, who be Maradona pikin dem?

Paternity revelations na common tin wey bin dey happen for Maradona colourful life.

One of im daughters bin joke one time say di former attacking midfielder fit born complete football team.

For years Maradona bin deny any pikin apart from Gianinna, 31, and Dalma, 33, di daughters wey im bin get wit ex-wife Claudia Villafañe wey im divorce for 2003 afta almost 20 years of marriage.

Later, di World Cup winner bin acknowledge six more pikin dem.

Maradona recognise Diego Junior, 34 and Jana, 24 as im flesh and blood for di mid-2010s afta court battles wit dia mama wey im get affairs wit.

No paternity battle bin dey ontop di 2013 birth of im second son, seven-year-old Diego Fernando.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Maradona bin accept say na im be di papa of Diego Junior (R) for 2016

Den surprise development come for 2019 wen Maradona lawyer say im agree to accept di paternity of three pikin wey dem born for Cuba wia im spend plenti years from 2000 to do treatment for im cocaine habit.

Now, e get at least two more - Argentines Santiago Lara, 19 and Magalí Gil, 23 - wey believe say Maradona na dia papa. Both of dem say dem dey take legal action to prove am, sometin wey dem go need to claim part of Maradona inheritance.

True true, Mr Lara lawyer don already ask court to dig up di footballer dead bodi to collect sample for DNA test. But even if Mr Lara and Ms Gil prove dia paternity, e no dey clear how much dem go collect inside di inheritance.

Wetin be di estimate of Maradona wealth?

No clear account of Maradona wealth dey available but for some reports, media outlets use two methods.

Di first estimate di total value of all Maradona asset, from im sports cars to im jewellery.

Inheritance wey worth between $75m (£55m) and $100m na estimate wey Argentine media don mostly use.

Di first method na Maradona net worth wey be di total of wetin pesin own minus wetin dem owe.

Maradona bin get net worth of $500,000 by di time of im death, according to Celebrity Net Worth, one website wey dey report on di wealth of pipo wey famous.Range of properti, image rights wit plenti moni and ogbonge tank from Belarus.

Some of di assets wey dey widely reported as Maradona na:

At least five properti for Argentina but as oga Joffe tok, "no Beverly Hills mansion"

One Rolls Royce Ghost wey worth $360,000 and BMW i8 of about $175,000

One diamond ring wey worth $360,000

Contract wey allow Komani to use Maradona likeness for dia Pro Evolution Soccer video game

How dem go share Maradonna inheritance?

Since Maradona no appear to leave will, and no get spouse at di time of death, im children should, in theory, suppose receive equal share of di entire estate.

"The culture of Argentina no be to draft will. Most pipo no dey do so Mr Joffe said.

BBC contact Maradona lawyer, Matías Morla, to ask about di will and oda inheritance issues, but at di time of publication, fem never reply.

Without will, tins fit get a bit technical.

Maradona apparent heirs - recognised or not - fit file claim for a share of im inheritance for court nine days afta im death on 25 November. Argentine media report suggest say Jana, Maradona third daughter, na di first to do so on Thursday.