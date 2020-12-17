Kankara abduction: Katsina state goment say dem don rescue di 340 Kankara school boys

The three hundred and thirty-four school boys of Goment Science Secondary School wey Boko Haram kidnap don finally get dia freedom.

Secretary to di Katsina state goment, Mustapha Inuwa, give di informate say, Boko Haram don release di kidnapped Kanakara school boys.

Earlier on Thursday, Boko Haram release video of kidnap students wey beg say dem no want help.

Alhaji Mustapha say all di students dey on dia way to Katsina city from Tsafe town for neighbouring Zamfara state wia dem get di boys.

Alhaji Mustapha also yarn say di state goment go arrange special reception for di students dis night under supervision of security pipo and president Muhammadu Buhari go see di boys on Friday.

Oga Labaran add say, di boys dey in good condition and dem no kill any of dem.