Budget: Five tins to know about Nigeria 2021 budget of N13.588 trillion wey di senate pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari

Di two chambers of di Nigeria National Assembly don pass di sum 13.588 trillion Naira as budget for 2021 fiscal year.

Dem pass dis budget during dia special plenary ahead of di Christmas and New Year break, as plenary go dey adjourned till 26 January, 2021.For October 8, President Muhammadu Buhari bin present di first estimate of di 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion to a joint session of di national assembly.

Five tins to know about di 2021 budget

Di new budget wey di senate increase by N505 billion.

Di lawmakers dey use to $40 per barrel price of crude oil as dia benchmark.

Capital expenditure for di budget bin N2.083 trillion wey represent 29 percent of di total budget. But as di budget moni go up, di total money wey dem go use do roads and oda infrastructure for di kontri don go up to 4.125 trillion.

Na Security chop lion share inside di 2021 budget as di Defence ministry alone get N838.5 billion.

Education get di sum of N545.2 while health na N380.2

Wetin senators tok ontop di mata

Senator Stella Oduah say she dey impressed wella for di way di budget dey focus to address di issue of infrastructure for di kontri.

"...I believe say di Armed Forces, don dey highly considered for dis Budget and if security no dey for dis kontri, di whole of dis budget dey good for nothing." na wetin Senator Sani Musa tok as dem pass di budget.