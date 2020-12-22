Ghana 2020 elections: Minority NDC MPs face off plus police over Election results

Minority members march from Parliament go de EC Headquarters to submit petition about de 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election results.Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu talk media say dem come peacefully to submit petition to de EC but nobody receive de petition.

According to minority leader of de 7th Parliament, dem notify de EC Chair and police service of dema intention to submit dis petition.But de Ghana Police Service form barricade take stop dem from entering de EC office."Since de EC no respect us as minority to receive wanna petition for here, we also go boycott dem when dem appear before parliament" Haruna Iddrisu talk. Opposition members for Ghana dey hold nationwide protests over de elections results which NDC Candidate, John Mahama describe as fictional and flawed.