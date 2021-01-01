Bea Lewis: Aliko Dangote begin trend afta American woman claim say she date Africa richest man

Wia dis foto come from, Bea Lewis

Aliko Dangote, di richest man for Africa fit be di first man to trend di New Year after one American woman claim say she follow am do boyfriend-girlfriend.

On new year's eve Bea Lewis, wey be Atlanta-based businesswoman for di US enta her Instagram to post: "I date di richest black man in di world.

He break my heart in to 1000 pieces".

Dis for be normal tin and pipo go waka pass, except say di photo wey follow di post come, get Nigerian billionaire Dangote and hersef togeda.

Wia dis foto come from, Bea Lewis/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Di photo wey Ms Lewis share of her and Dangote

Na dis photo, and oda ones of Dangote make Nigerians carry di mata for head, as many question if true true, di industry giant get romantic relationship wit di American woman.

Dangote never respond or react to di mata. And e no clear whether di dating Lewis dey tok about happen recently or na tey tey.

Lewis, inside di post praise Dangote for di good tins e carry come in life: she say she learn from am pass any oda pesin she don ever meet.

"To dey communicate with billionaire everyday go make you see di world in a different way," Lewis bin tok.

Who be Bea Lewis?

According to her page for LinkedIn, Bea Lewis study Philosophy and Economics for Georgia State University. E no clear if she graduate for 2012 or 2013.

Dem sabi her for Atlanta, because her Hush Dinner Club business wia she dey arrange place for pipo to come chop for night.

She be founder of one company wey dey into food business: Atlanta Meal Prep

Lewis inside one Twitter post say she get daughter.

She also tok about her 'husband' inside one of her social media post.