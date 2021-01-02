Lisa Montgomery bin strangle one pregnant woman, cut out and kidnap her baby in 2004

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Den go execute Lisa Montgomery in January 2021

A US appeals court don lift a stay of execution order on di only woman wey dey await federal death penalty for di kontri.

Lisa Montgomery strangle one pregnant woman for Missouri before cutting and kidnapping her baby in 2004.

If dem go ahead wit her execution, Lisa go be di first female federal inmate wey dem go kill in almost 70 years.

Montgomery execution for don happun last month but dem put am o hold sake of say her lawyers cath covid-19.

Na im make dem reschedule her execution for January 12 by di Justice Department. But, her lawyers dey argue say di cour no suppose sate di date because a stay still dey ground.

One court gree wit her lawyers, and stop an order from di director of Bureau of Prisons wey schedule her death.

But on Friday, a panel of judges conclude say di director act undr di law, come gree say make her execution happun.

Montgomery legal pipo don tok say dem go file petition for for di judges yto reconsider dia judgement.

Bonnie Heady be di last woamn wey dey US goment go kill. Her execution happun inside gas chamber for Missouri in 1953, according to di Death Penalty Information Center.

Federal executions don dey on pause for 17 years before President Donald Trump order make dem vbegin am again last year.

If dem carry out di remaining executions, Mr Trup go be di first US president to overseen di most executions in more dan a century for di kontri.

Montgomery execution date be days before President-elect Joe Biden go enta office.