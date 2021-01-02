NIN SIM: FG Don Lift Ban on SIM Replacement

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Government don release policy for telecommunication service subscribers to replace Sim cards

Di Nigerian goment don allow network providers to replace and activate old SIM cards.

Dis one mean say if you don loss your sim card and wan do welcome back, you fit waka enta any office of your network provider weda na MTN,GLO,9MOBILE,Airtel to activate am as long as you get your NIN.

Government bin give order for December make Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ban operators make dem no sell or activate old SIM cards.

Di suspension order bin so suppose last until dem complete di audit of di Subscriber Registration Database wey gatz make di kontri achieve standards and quality for di issuance of SIM cards.

But di authority change mouth afta di Nigeria Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami and stakeholders sidon yarn on top di mata.

Di NCC wey announce goment position for dia website on Friday Ist January 2021, say based on recommendation from di technical committee, di minister decide to approve SIM replacement policy for subscribers wey dem steal dia SIM, or wey dia SIM don loss or damage.

E say di SIM replacement gatz follow di following process:

Dat di subscriber present a NIN;

Dat NIMC verify di NIN