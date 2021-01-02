School resumption 2021: Schools go reopen in Rivers, Bayelsain January

Wia dis foto come from, Gov Nyesom Wike / Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Schools in Rivers state go reopen on Monday 4 January, not 18 January

Public and private schools for Rivers State go reopen for normal academic activities on Monday 4 January, 2021.

Dis na according to statement form di State Ministry of Education wey di Permanent Secretary, Sir Chidi Adiele sign.

E different from di 18 January 2021 date wey Federal Goment bin give for schools to reopen across di kontri Assembly dey plan and prepare against di second wave of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Di Statement say wit di approval of Governor Nyesom Wike, dem dey stick to di school calendar dem bin publish for August 2020, come ask all schools to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, including wearing of facemask, use of hand sanitizers and staggered classes of morning and afternoon session to avoid overcrowding as dem dey resume.

Meanwhile, all primary and secondary Schools for Bayelsa State go reopen on Monday 11 January, 2020.