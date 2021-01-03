Pastor E.A Adeboye: Wetin RCCG pastor Daddy G.O tok wey dem make am trend for twitter?

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Adeboye tok say buka food beta pass restaurant own

Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye be one of di first names to trend for Twitter dis new year 2021.

Di outspoken man of God begin dey trend early Sunday morning for social media and especially twitter and most pipo dey wonder e dey trend.

Wetin dey make Daddy G.O trend for Twitter?

Dis na di question wey many pipo dey ask as di name Pastor Adeboye continue to dey trend.

According to di findings wey BBC Pidgin do, Daddy G.O bin dey trend because of wetin e tok during di first Sunday of di year service wey dem stream live on Youtube on January 3, 2021.

Wetin Pastor Adeboye tok for di church service?

Di pastor bin dey tell members of his church during service why e decide to cancel di 2020 cross-over night service.

E tok say na because di time wey di Christian Association of Nigerian CAN and di goment announce for crossover night no too dey okay wit him.

''Authorities for CAN and goment tok say make we do cross over by 10pm, other say 11pm, so i say make we agree and cross in our homes''

''E dey funny to me , crossover by 10pm, December 31, that one na crossing over to 2020, God forbid bad thing''

''Rather than cross over by 10pm or 11pm , i say we'll stay in our homes and cross over by 12pm, proper cross over''

''I find it funny because nobody tell us say covid-19 dey attack people for night, nobody tell say corona virus be witch''

Daddy G.O also tell him members to follow all di covid-19 protocols wey goment put for ground.

''Obey goment, wash una hands and observe social distancing''

CAN president bin direct churches in Nigeria to hold cross over night and close early due to di second wave of corona virus in di kontri.

How di 'Buka food beta pass restaurant own' come be?

While Daddy G.O for di youtube video gree say goment and dia officials dey try dia best to protect di kontri pipo against corona virus, e also reveal say goment dey do some ''funny things for di process''.

''when you ask a man to do a job dat only God can do, don't blame him if e make mistake''

''Den dey try dia ,humanly speaking to protect us, they do some funny things in the process, for example, i learn say dem close some restaurants,'

''How many of us dey go restaurant, we go to buka... only di big dey go restaurants''

''And lemme tell una, those of us wey dey think say going to restaurants is better, na buka beta pass''

''I know, because i don taste both of dem''