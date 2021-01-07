Capitol invasion: Wetin deadly day mean for Trump legacy?

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Dis na how Trump presidency go take end. No be wit sme-sme, but wit big gbam!

For some weeks now, United States President Donald Trump don dey target January 6 as di day of reckoning. Dis na di day im tell im supporters to come Washington DC challenge di Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, to abandon di results of di November presidential elections, so dat power go remain for im hand.

On Wednesday morning, di president and some of im warm up speakers begin di show.

Rudy Giuliani, di president personal lawyer, say make dem settle di election wahala through "trial by combat."

Trump oldest son Donald Trump Jr, message im party members wey no go "fight" for dia president say: "Dis no be dia Republican Party again." Im add say "Dis na Donald Trump Republican Party."

Den di president imsef encourage di crowd make dem dey sing "stop di steal" and "bullshit" as dem dey match from White House go Capitol wia Congress dey meet.

"We no go eva give up. We no go eva agree to defeat," di president tok. "Our kontri don get enough. We no go take am again."

As di president and im supporters dey do dia own, inside Congress different drama dey happun.

Congress dey prepare to add di result state by state wen Republicans begin challenge di result.

Congress still dey argue wen Trump supporters bulldoze dia way enta di building, kasala burst, katakata everiwia as lawmakers, workers and tori pipo scata dey find wia to hide.

Police finally secure di Capitol, but las-las four pipo die sake of di riot.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters gathered outside the Capitol as the joint session started

Wetin dis mean for Trump legacy?

Di kain comments and reactions wey follow di violence show how pipo go take tink of Trump time for office many years afta now.

Senator Chuck Shumer, wey go soon be di Senate Majority leader say: "January 6 go become one of di darkest days for di history of America."

Im say dis na "final warning to our kontri of di consequences of president wey dey use emotion on pipo instead of using argument wey make sense, di pipo wey ginger am, di tori pipo wey parrot im lies and di pipo wey follow am as im attempt to push America to destruction."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Later for statement, Senator Schumer call for dem to remove Trump from office even though im still get two weeks before im tenure go end, becos according to am, "wetin happun for US Capitol yesterday na violent uprising against United States, di president ginger am. Dis president no suppose hold office for one more day."

No be only Democrats con dem wetin di president do, Republicans too follow.

"We just experience some violent crowd assault di Capital as dem attempt to prevent us from doing our Constitutional duty," Congresswoman Lynne Cheney tweet. "Question no dey at all say di president form di crowd, di president ginger di crowd, di president address di crowd."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Even Senator Tom Cotton wey bin dey always side wit Trump, tok im mind.

"Time don reach for di president to accept di results of di election, stop to dey mislead di America pipo and refuse to accept di truth," im tok.

Meanwhile, Trump - for now - still be di president. And even as pipo dey para for am, im fit just dey sidoon for White House dey watch TV temporarily. Witout im social media - Mark Zuckerberg don ban Trump from Facebook and Instagram till im leave office on January 2020 - im no go stay quiet for long.