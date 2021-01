Larry King dead: America television host Larry King [Lawrence Harvey Zeiger] die afta e catch Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, Larry King

Larry King, wey be Veteran broadcaster don die at di age of 87.

Na for di official Twitter handle of di American Broadcaster na im news of [Larry King death drop] wey be TV, radio host don die

King bin test positive for coronavirus for early January and dem acrri am go hospital inside Los Angeles,.

Im bin dey receive treatment for Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for over a week.

King die on Saturday morning for Cedars-Sinai Medical Cente , Ora Media, im production company, confam inside statement.

After e catch Covid-19, dem bin admit am into hospital for condition wey serious sotey dem place am [Larry King] on a ventilator.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Larry King don interview many ogbonge pipo across di world for im show.

Larry King na ogbenge broadcaster wey be televison and radio host.

Before im death Larry King bin work for CNN wey be American cable network for a long time.