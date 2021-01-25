Sunday Igboho Oyo State: Igangan Fulani crisis, Ondo herdsmen quit notice latest

Wetin we call dis foto, Southwest govnors for Nigeria don begin do meeting wit members of di Fulani communities for di Ondo state.

Di Igangan Fulani crisis plus Ondo ultimatum to herdsmen latest update be say Miyetti Allah, di umbrella join-bodi of Fulani herdsmen and Ondo state goment do meeting for Akure today.

All di six govnors of di states wey tanda for di Yoruba speaking south west [Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti] dey attend di meeting.

Tension dey increase for di South West state afta di deadline wey di govnor give herdsmen to pack comot from di region don expire.

Di meeting dey comes days afta violence happun for Igboho Oyo state.

Jigawa and kebbi from di northern parts of Nigeria wey be home to di Hausa/Fulani pipo dey also attend di meeting.

"Dis na una home, nobody dey send una away from dis state or any of di southwest states."

Govnor Kayode Fayemi na im yan di on behalf of all southwest govnors to Fulani community for Akure on Monday.

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Informantion

At di same time for Abuja, [Lai Mohammed] Nigeria Informationa and Culture Minister tell tori pipo say 'Nigeria dey more secure now than ever before'.

"Di current security situation for Nigeria beta pass wetin di Buhari goment meet for ground for 2015 wen Boko Haram bin bomb 12 state including Abuja." oga Lai Mohammed add.

Di Minister tok am during one interactive session of joint Press Conference on security wey him [Lai Mohammed] and di Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola bin do on Monday afternoon for National Press Centre, Abuja.

"No politicise wetin dey happun for South West", Lai Mohammed add.

[Igangan Fulani crisis, Ondo herdsmen quit notice] - See wetin de herdsmen rep tell di govnors

Fulani communities rep and MACBAN national secretary Baba Uthman say di clashes dey affect dem too as dem don witness some assassination of dia top leaders in some states like Kogi and Niger.

"Macban no dey support bad tin, we dey peaceful, democratic association, we dey work with security agencies to catch criminals.

We no happy wit wetin happun for Oyo wia pipo dey take laws into dia hands. We condemn all sort of criminality and extrajudicial killings.

We go continue to instruct our members to continue to work with goment to ensure good security and peace.

We dey instruct our members not to dey allow dia cows to enter pipo farm. Night grazing must stop henceforth. "