Orlu killing: Imo State Eastern Security Network [ESN] crisis kill four soldiers - Police, Nnamdi Kanu react

Eastern Security Network crisis Orlu Imo State Nigeria leave four soldiers killed as at Monday, Police tell BBC today.

Tok tok pesin for Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeogwu confam say some pipo bin attack di Hausa Community for Orlu on Sunday night, come kill four soldiers wey make di military to intervene.

Ikeogwu add say e never get di full details as dem still dey wait for di report di Army go give after di operation, according to dia security protocol.

For di meantime, im say di dusk to dawn curfew dey on and normalcy don dey return, di police official add.

[Orlu Crisis and Imo Eastern Security Network clash wit soldiers] Wetin we know so far

Currently, Imo State, Govnor Hope Uzodinma don order 6am to 6pm movement restriction order alias curfew for all di local goments for inside di Orlu zone.

Tori be say Eastern Security Network [ESN] members clash wit sojas for Orlu town, Imo State southeast Nigeria don lead to death and injuries, according to reports.

Di dusk to dawn dey affect di following area for di Orlu zone wey include: Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

Dis dey come afta videos of kasala and security operatives shooting start to dey trend today.

Govnor Uzodinma tok for inside statement say tins for inside Orlu zone dey under control now as security operatives don dey deployed to di area on 24 hour watch.

BBC Pidgin find out say different tori dey ground ontop wetin cause di kasala as some pipo tok say na between IPOB and military while others say di jaguda pipo wey dey unknown.

How Eastern Security Network [ESN] dey react?

Di Eastern Security Network na di security outfit wey disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob] leader Nnamdi Kanu form to provide internal security against herders invasion of farmlands for di Igbo speaking south-eastern region of Nigeria.

Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu describe wetin happun as massacre but add as "Orlu no go be likee Oyigbo again".

Kanu use Oyigbo (Obigbo, as Igbo pipo dey call am) wey dey Rivers State southern Nigeria wia killings of suspected Ipob members bin happun late last year as an example of wetin dey happun inside Orlu.

Di Ipob leader also tok say im go continue to do wetin im dey do until di mata reach "Hague".

The Hague na di world highest criminal court, wey dey for Netherlands.

Orlu Crisis background: Wen and how [Imo Eastern Security Network [ESN] clash wit soldiers?

Local media dey report say shoot out happun on Friday between soldiers and Eastern Security Network [ESN] members for dia Orlu base.

Soldiers wey dey military operation for di area land di community wey fit be di operational base di newly formed Eastern Security Network [ESN], according to many local media reports.

Tori be say di clash happun for Okporo Orlu in Imo State between soldiers of di Nigerian Army and [ESN] members.

About five buildings including a church, Blessed Holy Trinity Sabbath Mission, inside Orlu Local Government Area dey burnt down sake of dis kasala and pipo wound to.

BBC Pidgin also receive reports of shooting for Bank Road, Orlu on Monday 25 January, 2021 and tension dey di area at di moment.