NECO Timetable 2020 For SS3: NECO don fix 8 February to 10 March 2020 for SSCE External Examination

Wia dis foto come from, NECO Wetin we call dis foto, NECO drop new timetable date for Exams

National Examinations Council NECO don fix new dates for di 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE as e go now hold from Monday 8 February to Wednesday 10 March, 2021.

Dis dey come as some candidates bin ask for more time to complete dia registration process for di 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination SSCE (External).

For statement wey di tok tok pesin for NECO, Azeez Sani sign say di exam bin dey scheduled to hold on 1 February and end on 3 March 2021 before di new date.

NECO come tell those candidates wey miss some papers during di 2020 SSCE (Internal) exams sake of di EndSars protest for some States to take note of di new dates and report for di examinatiom for di various exam centres wey dem go designate.