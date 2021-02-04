CHAN 2020: Cameroon chop humiliation from Morocco, but how and why dis happen

Wia dis foto come from, CAF Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroon vs Morocco

Cameroon start game fain against Morocco, but de style suddenly change, deh start concede goals like say something bi wrong.

Morocco beat Cameroon 4-0 for CHAN 2020 semifinal match for Limbe stadium for Southwest Cameroon.

Before de match, keeper Haschou Kerrido na one of de best, concede only one goal, as Cameroon bi defeat DR Congo 2-1.

But de kana goals weh de goalkeeper take make pipo wanda.

First goal, goalkeeper catch den e slip from e hands and deh score, third goal, Kerrido no stand for post, only eyes follow de ball inside net.

Many pipo di ask why de team play like this.

Some pipo check say deh make de team belief say juju di work for football.

From de beginning of de competition, Zimbabwe first accuse Cameroon of witchcraft afta deh see dead bat for field.

Den allegation say witch doctors di command who to play.

Local media tok for news how six players confirm say deh bring some spiritual doctor for night and dey pray till morning no get enough time to sleep before deh play Morocco.

De team bi also bi di pray before all dia matches.

But, Cameroon coach, Martin Ndtoubgou Mpile say de team start fain but defence lost concentration, and individual faults make Cameroon loss.

How some Cameroonians react to defeat

Cameroon Fecafoot Federation, president Seidou Mbombo Njoya say players no get for shame because of de score but forget, think of de third place match.

Some say de Lions struggle give dem spectacle and for organise no mean say host get for win.

Some pipo say deh bi expect de defeat, say Cameroon e best no bi enough, and deh use mago-mago for reach semi-finals.

But, some Cameroonians for Anglophone regions di relate de defeat to de crisis for Anglophone regions.

Dis be reactions from we tori wey we publish last night on de semifinal match.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Facebook

"Four years of crisis for Anglophone regions four goals".

"Limbe no bi part of Cameroon, make dem go play for Cameroon maybe go bi lucky".

"Na the blood of pipo wey don die innocently because of the Anglophone crisis make deh win Cameroon...how pipo go expect joy while innocent blood dey for ground di cry? That stadia dey na inside the troubling Anglophone zone".

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Facebook

"How can you come to limbe and sing national anthem for french and expect to win 😂😂 de gods of fako no bi know which side to support bc morocco also speaks french".

About de Anglophone crisis

Anglophone crisis for Cameroon reach anoda level for 2016 as pipo komot for road march for seka marginalization and de way French system di spoil Anglo-Saxon education and legal system.