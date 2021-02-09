Kano- Maradi Rail: 5 things wey Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok after di flag off of di rail service

President Muhammadu Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Nigeria

On Tuesday presido Muhammadu Buhari flag off di Kano- Maradi rail project and dis na 5 things wey im tok.

  • Di rail go helep goods and services to dey move from northern part of Nigeria to Maradi wey dey Niger Republic.
  • Di rail network go follow up to 10 states between Niger and Niger Republic wey get about 80 million pipo.
  • Na mainly agricultural and mineral resources products for industries di rail go dey transport between Nigeria and Niger Republic.
  • According to di presido, di rail go also enhance di free trade agreement wey African many kontries enter.
  • Di rail go also bring in revenue for Nigerian goment while pipo of di two kontries go also benefit by di cheap means of transport.