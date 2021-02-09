Kano- Maradi Rail: 5 things wey Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok after di flag off of di rail service
On Tuesday presido Muhammadu Buhari flag off di Kano- Maradi rail project and dis na 5 things wey im tok.
- Di rail go helep goods and services to dey move from northern part of Nigeria to Maradi wey dey Niger Republic.
- Di rail network go follow up to 10 states between Niger and Niger Republic wey get about 80 million pipo.
- Na mainly agricultural and mineral resources products for industries di rail go dey transport between Nigeria and Niger Republic.
- According to di presido, di rail go also enhance di free trade agreement wey African many kontries enter.
- Di rail go also bring in revenue for Nigerian goment while pipo of di two kontries go also benefit by di cheap means of transport.