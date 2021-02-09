Trump Impeachment trial: Di second impeachment trial of di former US President Donald Trump dey underway

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di first time wey president go gone on trial afta e leave office.

Donald Trump dey face an impeachment trial for di second time, but dis time he go dey watch from West Palm Beach, Florida, instead of di White House where e watch di first trial.

Trump second impeachment trial don begin for di Senate.

Dis na di first time wey president go go on trial afta e leave office.

Trump dey face one single charge of "incitement of insurrection" for di speech wey im make to im supporters ahead of di deadly riot for US Capitol for January.

Di former president don dey keep low profile since e comot office last month and ew dey spend time for im Florida estate Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's indefinite ban from Twitter mean say we no too dey from di Republican like we dey use too during im 4 years for office.

But unfortunately for Trump, e no leave all im legal disputes behind for Washington. Officials for Palm Beach go meet tonight to discuss if dem go allow him to continue to dey stay for im Mar-a-Lago resort. Some of im neighbours don dey argue say e dey violate decades-old agreement by staying for di private club.

Di real fireworks go start on Wednesday

Though di real firework no go start until Wednesday, today sef be big day as e open Trump's ogbonge trial for di Senate.

At 1300 EST (1800GMT) di proceedings go start. Democrat Patrick Leahy na im go chair am.

Debate go last four hours, equally divided between di two sides. Dem go argue about whether di trial dey constitutional.

A vote by simple majority go follow, which dey expected to pass

Trump no dey exepected to attend di trial in person.

Democrats go make emotional case

Lawyers for both sides go need make constitutional arguments to win dia case.

But lawyers for di Democrats- wey dey look to covinct Republican Trump- dey hope to avoid legal analysis wey dry . Insead, dem go focus on video footage to evoke di trauma and emotion of di day when Trump supporters enta di US Capitol.

Di footage of January 6 go dey sure to include both di violance and di speech wey di former president make before it.

Dis way, di Democrats go dey speak to both di Senators wey dia front and di America pipo wey dey wey go dey watch from home.

Republicans to watch

To convict Donald Trump, Democarts go need to muster a two-thirds majority for di Senate. Wit di chamber split exactly in half - 50 seats each - at least 17 Republicans go need vote wit Democrats to make dis happen.

Dis no dey likely.

Still, e still get some Republicans wey dem gon need dey use one one eye look, who fit cross party lines for di trial.