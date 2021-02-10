Facebook new policy: See di tins wey you go say about footballers wey fit make Facebook disable your Instagram account

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Facebook say e dey ''horrified'' di kain wey pipo dey continue to abuse footballers online and annouice what dem call tougher measures to tackle di issue.

Di social platforms dey change di rules wey dey govern direct messaging on Instagram, a platform wey dem also own.

E go disable di accounts of di pipo sey don abusive private messages plenti time on Instagram.

Head opf content policy Fadzai Madzingira say e dey ''saddening'' to see di abuse wey dem dey see on dia platform.

Madzingira tell BBC Sport say ''I dey horrified at di kain abuse dat dis people , especially di footballersbin dey deal wit sake of who dem be, whether na dia race or dia religion, or dia gender and as a company, we dey disappointed to see dat kain behaviour wey dey play out off;line alo dey play out on our plaftorm.

''Na why we dey make di announcements today about taking measures to go afta accounts wey dey violate our community standards and our gaols within Instagram direct messages''

Plenti Premier League footballers don suffer plenti social media abuse plenti times from racial slur to hate speech. Some of di players wey don dey subjected to abusive online messages in recent weeks include:

Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe of Manchester United

of Manchester United Romaine Sawyers of West Brom's

of West Brom's Chelsea full-back Reece James

Di Football Association don call for action from di goment , which since don tok say social medai companies fit face ''large fines'' wey fit reach ''billions of pounds'' if dey fail to tackle abuse on dia platforms.

Wetin go change on Instagram?

Footballers past and present bin dey call for users of social media platforms to be required to provide dia verification documents when dem dey create accounts so dat dem go fit trace dem more if dem breach rules.

Facebook say dis go prove challenging in communities where such documents no go dey readily available.

Di company claim dem ''take action'' on 6.5 million pieces of hate speech for Instagram between July and September last year, wey dey within direct messages which dey hard to police sake of privacy rules.

''To date, if pesin violate di rules for Instagram direct messages, we go set a specific ban or a block for a certain amount of time and extend dat period, if dem continue to violate,'' Madzingira tok.

''Today we dey announce say we go dey remove those accounts, if dem continue to violate within Instagram direct messaging''

Facebook say e no go spell out how many offences go fit trigger removal as offenders fit use di informate to ''game di system.

