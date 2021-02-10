Herdsmen/Farmers: We {herdsmen} dey carri gun, farmers dey carri gun- Adamu , Seriki Fulani son

Wetin we call dis foto, Adamu Suleiman say true true dia herdsmen dey carri weapons including gun as some farmers bin don accuse dem.

Tori of herdsmen and farmers clash still be di top tori for Nigeria. For exclusive interview herdsman Adamu Suleiman tell BBC pidgin say true true dia herdsmen dey carri weapons including gun as some farmers bin don accuse dem.

When we ask am if na true say Fulani herdsmen dey carri gun, e say "Yes both herdsmen and farmers dey carri gun, until goment find solution'.

Suleiman Adamu na Fulani herdsman and son of Seriki Fulani in Eggua Yewa north LGA of Ogun state. Im house follow for house wey unknown pipo burn recently for Eggua. E say goment no dey do enough to stop di clashes sake of how dem no dey equip security pipo well to fight crime.

"Goment dey sleep, just dey wait make sometin bad happun den dem go act. Police dey but how many officers dem get, how many equipment dem get? Divisional headquarters no motor, no fuel, no anytin and dem want make DPO carri motor enta inside bush" na so Suleiman tok.

Ontop how jaguda pipo come burn down dia house for Eggua Suleiman say "wen Sunday Igboho reach our house e say burn it, e carri one of our father picture, dem burn hia, dem dey shoot, imsef carri gun imsef."

"Seriki e no dey wey, e dey hospital as I dey tok, e dey collect treatment cos wetin happun dat dey shiock am, baba don old".

Suleiman say im don live for Eggua im whole life, say Seriki family dey upto 50 pipo wey dey live for dia. Dem born me for 1985'.

Before before farmers and herdsmen dey well before, if farmer see herdsman, dem go tell am make e no allow im cattle to enta di farm and e go say yes.

Tori bin don dey fly upandan say herdsmen dey carri gun dey attack farmers for southwest Nigeria but no herdsman don confirm dis report before now.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di woman claim say some suspected herdsmen kill her only son

How herdsmen allegedly attack Asa community, injure and kill pipo

As we dey try balance our tori about herders / farmers clashes, we enta Asa community for Iselu Yewa north LGA Ogun state southwest Nigeria wia di pipo say herdsmen attack dem.

We meet woman wey say herdsmen kill her only son, anoda man wit machete cuts for im head, hand and dem cut off im fingers. Anoda man show us Machete wound for im head wey e claim di herdsmen give am.

Di market for di village no dey function again sake of di continued attacks of suspected herdsmen wey di pipo claim dey always attack dem for di market.

Mr Mattew Fakambi tell BBC Pidgin how di herdsmen allegedly attack am and loot im shop.

"on dat day I go to Oja Odan to repair a generator, as I return to Asa I see evribodi dey run upandan. I ask, dem say na Fulani pipo dey pursue dem".

E say di attackers carri security men enta di area dey shoot anyhow and loot im shop, carri im motorbike and carri im and im customers before im come later escape.

Anoda woman na her only son to herdsmen wey attack dia village.

"Dem born me hia for Asa, Fulanis just dey kill pipo, e get wen I go river wit oda women, dem attack us and butcher one of us. Di rest of us dey inside bush for four days"

"Di second attack na for di market, dem enta market begin shoot anyhow, na so stray bullet hit my only son. E die dia for di road after e don struggle in pain".

"Di killing continue like dat, dem dey kill our pikins on dia way to di farm. We don dey call on goment to come help us before dis pipo come but no response. We don report to di police plenti times, but dem do nothing and dis pipo still dey come chop our food, take our moni, carri our tins and leave us in hunger, some times we dey sleep inside bush for 10 days".

"Goment just abandon us, we vote for dem and dem no dey help us. We dey suffer, dem don kill our pikins and even my only son, e dey unfair, goment just dey joli".

"If you reach wia I dey stay you go pity me, na wetin di Fulanis do to us. Tank God say una wey be repoters come hia today to see wetin we dey suffer".

Ilo Abidemi loose im three fingers and carri plenti matchete cuts all ova im bodi.

"One early morning i dey go farm wit my papa, i notice movement inside bush and e still dey dark dat time. I tell my papa, im still dey ask me wetin i see, na so dem attack us, matchete me all over. I shout run pass my papa, dem pounce on him butcher and kill am. na dat attack make me loose my three fingers sake of say na me dem first attack before dem attack my papa and kill am".

Wetin we call dis foto, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi say e no possible for farmers and herdsmen to stay togeda except goment find solution.

Wetin Oba Eselu tok aboput herders/farmers clash

Traditional ruler of Iselu community for Yewa north Oba Akintunde Akinyemi for new interview tell BBC Pidgin say e no possible for farmers and herdsmen to stay togeda say make goment find solution.

Di Oba say "you no fit make crop planter and plant eater to live in di same place. Farmers dey plant while cows dey eat plant, how dem go live togeda? Herder and farmer no fit live di same place".

"E go beta to build ranch for di herders, make di govnors meet di president collect support and build ranch for dia state, cat and fried meet no fit live togeda".

"To drive herders away from one state to anoda no be di solution, if dem keep dem for one place like ranch, di farmers go dey relieved. If pesin wan buy cow, you no wia to go buy am".

"E say herdsmen don dey attack im community for years, say plenti of im pipo dey live wit fear, say some get matchete cuts while sum loose dia lives"