Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: Mr Macaroni, odas wey 'observe' Lekki tollgate protest go pay bail of N100,000
Dem just release some of di protesters wey dem arrest for di Lekki toll gate area of Lagos on February 13 on bail.
Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator, Debo Macaroni aka Mr Macaroni plus oda Nigerians wey bin dey "pass" Lekki tollgate, dey part of di pipo wey dem grant bail.
Local tori pipo TVC na im confam di tori say dem grant 40 #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters bail of one hundred thousand naira each (N100,000).
Dem bin charge dem wit conspiracy, breach of public peace and say dem no follow covid-19 protocols.
At the end of di mata all of di protesters go get bail and di bail conditions be one surety for di like sum, hundred thousand Naira in like sum and each of the protesters go produce Covid 19 test result.
Meanwhile, dem don adjourn di case to March 2.