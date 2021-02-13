Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: Mr Macaroni, odas wey 'observe' Lekki tollgate protest go pay bail of N100,000

Dem just release some of di protesters wey dem arrest for di Lekki toll gate area of Lagos on February 13 on bail.

At the end of di mata all of di protesters go get bail and di bail conditions be one surety for di like sum, hundred thousand Naira in like sum and each of the protesters go produce Covid 19 test result.