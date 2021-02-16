How Benue boys dey operate, gang rape girls for Obi local goment

Wetin we call dis foto, (File image)

Benue state-north central Nigeria don begin look for gang of four boys wey dey rape girls and do video of di rape.

Dis recent search for dis gang dey come afta dem rape and video one 16-year old girl for Obi local goment area of Benue state-north central Nigeria.

Di gang of four wit dia nickname( John, J boy, Of law, and Maleky) don dey terrorise women for di area and di rape -rape small small girls for di village.

According to BBC Pidgin finding, di boys don bin rape 6 girls for di community and di way wey dem di operate na like dis.

Wen dem catch dia victim, dem go try do video of di rape to be like pornography.

Wen one of dem dey rape di victim, one go dey video and di oda go put im manhood inside di girl mouth to suck.

Wen dem catch dia second victim, dem go show her wetin dem don do di oda girls before and say dem go do her di same tin and if she dare tok or report di mata to any bod dem go threaten to kill her.

Most of di girls wey dem rape, some of dem leave di village and odas wey remain no get liver to report di mata to even dia family members or di police.

Dis silence make dis rapist dey powerful and dem continue wit dia action until dia last incident wey happun for January, 2021.

Who Be di girl wey dem rape?

Di young girl wey dem rape, do viral video come circulate am no get papa again.

Na she be di last pikin of her mama and sake of say her papa die wen she dey small, her mama gatz hustle to take care of dem.

Her mama no get moni and sake of dat, she gatz drop out of school to epp for farm and hustle to epp her mama.

E neva dey clear how old she be as some pipo for di village say she be 16-17 years.

For January 24, 2021 she bin dey go visit her sister and di road na foot path.

As she dey come back from her visit, she see di boys dem for road come greet dem. Di boys bin no ansa and she come waka pass dem, dem later come call her and ask her to come back.

As she turn, dem come grab her cover her face and take her go wan room exactly around 7.30pm na im dem start to rape her. Before dem start di rape, dem show her di video of oda girls wen dem don rape before and warn her not to say word or dem go kill her.

Despite her cry for epp, di boys dem over power her, rape her and leave her in pains, bruises and unconscious.

Dem gatz shaperly rush her to hospital for treatment.

E no dey clear wetin di boys dem dey do wit di former rape videos but dis one, God catch dem as dem come put am for social media. Since den Benue pipo don dey demand for justice.

Former BBN housemate , Kidwaya don call on goment to make sure say dem catch di boys dem sake of dia crime.

Benue state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Nyiazungwe Igirgi yarn say di girl now dey wit di state goment and dem don start counselling session for her. Wia di Boys dey now?

Days afta di Benue state goment order police to catch di boys, dey neva fit arrest dem.

All di four boys still dey in hiding and di police report wey say dem don catch one of dem no be true.