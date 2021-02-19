Kagara Niger State Nigeria: Gumi say "Di bandits wey I meet promise to help release of Kagara students"

Wia dis foto come from, Other

On top di students abduction for Kagara Niger State Nigeria, one popular Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi don tell BBC Pidgin say him don meet some bandits regarding di Government Science College students and staff wey dey abductors hand.

Dem promise am say dem go helep see to di release of di students Sheik Gumi tok on Friday morning.

Sheik Gumi say unlike wetin some media report, no be di Kagara abductors im meet but oda ones wey get links to dem and dem say dem know dem.

"Na true say I hold meeting wit some pipo regarding di Kagara students abduction and dem tell me say even though no be dem do am but dem know di pipo wey kidnap di students and dem go do dia best for di mata."

"And dem tell me say dem go see say di Kagara pipo dey released anytime from now." Dis na wetin Sheik Gumi yan.

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK / DR AHMAD GUMI Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Ahmad Gumi

Di medical doctor turned cleric bin enter Niger state on Wednesday on di invitation of di state goment after di kidnapping.

After meeting with Govnor Abubakar Sani Bello, im and Secretary to State government Ahmed Matane enter Minna forest to go meet some bandits.

For months now, Sheik Gumi don take am upon himself to dey enter bushes across northern Nigeria to go meet bandits wey many say dey behind most of di insecurity wahala wey dey trouble northern Nigeria.

According to di Sultan Bello mosque imam, dialogue na di only solution for di kidnappings and killings wey dey happun na why e dey take im message inside bush to go meet dis bandits.

Last month e enter Tsafe forest for Zamfara state and days later Auwalu Daudawa wey lead di Kankara students kidnap for Katsina state repent and give up life of crime.