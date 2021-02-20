''I dey Sky Queen cult group, na my boyfriend cari di gun give me '' Cross River girl wey cari gun go school

Wia dis foto come from, Cross River Police

Di Cross River State police command don parade di schoolgirl wey cari gun enta school allegedly to shoot her teacher wey order her to cut her tinted hair.

Di Police oga for di state Sikiru Akande say dem parade di 17 year-old girl with her 38 year-old boyfriend wey she claim cari di gun give her.

Akande say di initial report wey claim dat di schoolgirl, wey be senior secondary 2 student for Community Secondary School for Ikot Ewa imn Akpabuoyo local goment area of di state cari di gun to go shoot her teacher no true.

E say na di principal of di school discover di double-barrel for her school bag.

''Di suspect admit say na her 38-year old boyfriend Okon Effiom Edet wey be from Abasi Effiom Village for Akpabuyo LGA cari di gun give her''

She say her boyfriend bin ask her to cari di gun go meet blacksmith for repair but instead she carri am go school go show her friends.

Di girl say she don know her boyfriend since August 2020 and e dey support her get some things for school. she also tok say her mother sef know di man as e dey always come her room ''but no be im dey pay my school fees''.

Wen dey ask why she cari di gun go school, di only thing she tok na ''nothing''.

She say she no get any kain problem wit her teachers and say na true her boyfriend bin ask her to cari di gun go fix for blacksmith place.

''I be member of Sky Queen Confraternity. I be just ordinary member, I no hold any position'' she tok.