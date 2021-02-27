Tanko Yakasai: Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje don sack im aide Dawisu over comments on Buhari-led APC goment

Commissioner of information Muhammad Garba confam to BBC say dem sack Dawisu over im social media postings wey dey say dey contrary to dia APC goment.Muhammad add say dem sack Dawisu because e fail to differentiate between personal opinion and official standpoint on public issues.Dawisu wey DSS pick on Friday after e post on social media say APC goment don fail Nigerians dey popular with young pipo from across northern Nigeria."Na true say Kano goment don sack Salihu Tanko Yakasai and di issue be say e fail to differentiate between personal opinion and official standpoint on public matters, dis na si problem."For di statement wey Kano goment release dem say dem go continue to align and support president Buhari goment to succeed