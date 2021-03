Apam beach drowning: 'Angry gods kill 12 Ghana kids sake of dem swim for restricted area of de gods'? Check wetin we find out

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Adjei/Adom News

Traditional leaders for Apam wey dey Central Region of Ghana say dem suspect say de kids desecrate de place for de gods.

According to one of Spiritual Leaders, Nana Kwabena Kaiko, de area where de kids go swim for be where one of dema major gods dey reside.

"De place de kids go swim be where wana big gods dey, we no dey swim for there or do fishing for there," he explain.

He add say "... we no dey do social gathering for there, so from de way dis accident happen be like e be spiritual."

De town of Apam dey inside state of shock sake of de incident wey happen.

Chief Fisherman of de area, Nana Kwabena Kaiko talk journalists say "dis tin no happen before, dis be de first time e dey happen.

"De kids be stubborn, if not dis tin no go happen," he add.

Ghanaians express dema frustration over de painful loss of de young children despite Covid-19 restrictions on beach activities.

But locals say de place de kids go swim for no be zone wey someone go expect say people go go have fun for.

Despite spiritual claims about how de accident happen, Ghana Police say check like strong waves hit de spot where de kids dey swim, causing dem to drown.

So far security officials retrieve 15 kids, 12 die, 3 survivors dey receive treatment for hospital.

In 2017, similar incident happen for Kintampo water falls when 18 kids die after big tree branch fall on dem while dem dey swim.