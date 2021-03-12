Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria President go harder on criminals, insist to shoot anyone wit AK-47 illegally

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari vow to go harder on criminals, insist to shoot anyone wit AK-47 illegally.

Na Thursday inside Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari emphasize say security chiefs don receive marching orders to go harder on criminals, including to shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47.

President speak for one meeting wit di National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria for Aso Rock Presidential Palaca, wey Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi join-hand as chairmen.

''But wetin dey surprise pesin na wetin dey happen now in di North West wia di same pipo, wit di same culture dey kill each other, dey take dia livestock and burning properties.

''As a result of dat, we bin hold one four-hour meeting of di National Security Council wey Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Service Chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and others attend and we bin give clear instructions.

''One thing wey we get to di press hand for, wey I read myself na say anyone wit AK-47 gun dem go shoot am.