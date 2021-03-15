Kaduna kidnapping: Gunmen abduct primary school students, teachers for Birnin-Gwari Kaduna

Gunmen don kidnap number of Primary school pupils and dia teachers for di northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna - just days afta dem kidnap some students from one college for di state.

Residents tell BBC say di armed men attack di government school for di village of Rema for Birnin-Gwari area on Monday morning as di children arrive for classes.

E no dey clear right now how many pipo dem kidnap.

Di authorities say dem dey try get di exact number of pupils and teachers wey dem abduct.

Since December last year, more dan 700 students na im bandits and armed men don kidnap across Nigeria.

But dis na di first time primary school children dey become target.

More dan thirty students - mostly young women - wey dem abduct from dii Federal Forestry College for Kaduna on Thursday last week still dey kidnappers hand.

Meanwhile officials for Kaduna state tok for weekend say dem burst anoda attempted raid on one secondary school.