Kim Kardashian: Kris Jenner tok about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 'marriage crash'

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Kris Jenner don finally break di suspense of wetin dey happun for di Kardashian-West family since Kim bin file for divorce last month.

For interview wey she do for di Kyle & Jackie O show, she reveal say "Kim dey deal with am privately with her own family".

She bin add say wetin she dey wish for na say di kids go dey happy. Dis go be di first time members of di Kardashian clan dey acknowledge di divorce in any way.

However, Kris reveal say e go possible say e go fit dey as part of di plot for di final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' wey dey start dis month.

Dis na as she say, "e fit dey possible, but we neva see even di first episode of di show, to see how dem edit am, so e go dey hard to say."

Tori bin comot for February say Kim Kardashian bin file for divorce with Kanye West afta six years of marriage and six pikin.

Wetin Kanye West dey do as dem dey go through divorce?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Well, Kanye West don comt enta small controversy on top how much money im get.

Receently, deal wey im do with im Yeezy Brand with di Gap bin project say for future.

Forbes recently comot to refute reports say Kanye West be di richest man for America as reports dey tok as dem say di 6.6 billion wey tori pipo bin dey carry up and down dey based on wetin di analysis show shey di partnership fit make for future.