Tanzania President: Samia Suluhu Hassan biography- Profile of di first female president of di East African nation



Samia Suluhu Hassan don make history as di first female president of Tanzania.

Na Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma swear in Madam Samia for State House Dar es Salaam.

She don become di sixth president of Tanzania following di death of President John Pombe Magufuli on Wednesday, from heart-related complications.

Di 61-year-old serve as President Magufuli deputy since 2015.

According to Tanzania constitution, she go serve di remaining five-year term for office as President.

Who be Samia Suluhu Hassan



Samia Suluhu Hassan na di former vice president of Tanzania and dey born her January 27, 1960 (she be 61-year-old.)

Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan as pipo dey popularly call her, come from di semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, wey be about 99% Muslim.

Samia Suluhu Hassan study statistics for Zanzibar Institute of Financial Administration and later graduate from Mzumbe University for 1986 with Advanced Diploma in Public Administration. She also attend University of Manchester wia she receive postgraduate diploma in Economics for 1994.

She don be vice-president since 2015 and she be di kontri first female vice-President.

Before now, she bin di minister of state under di vice-president office and also don serve for di goment of Zanzibar in different capacities.

Madam Hassan no too dey popular for di different factions inside di ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

According to some Tanzanian political analyst, supporters of Magufuli and Christian nationalists dey against her replacing John Magufuli.

Tanzania Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu and President John Magufuli during wen dem dey speak with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta on phone for State House inside Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

But oda reports say mama Hassan get di backing of some factions within di ruling party wey support former president Jakaya Kikwete, especially those from Muslim communities.

Madam Samia Suluhu Hassan dey married to Hafidh Ameir for 1978 and dem dey blessed with one daughter and three sons.

Di he daughter na di only one wey don follow her mama footsteps. Di daughter, Mwanu Hafidh Ameir, na member of Zanzibar House of Representatives.