Joe Biden: US President dey ‘do fine’ afta e trip as e bin dey climb enta Air Force One

Dem no support media player for your device

Joe Biden: US President dey ‘do fine’ afta e trip as e bin dey climb enta Air Force One

43 minutes wey don pass

US president Joe Biden bin lose im balance afta im trip and almost fall as im dey climb stairs to enta Air Force One for Joint Base Andrews for Maryland.

One White House tok tok pesin tell tori pipo say President Joe Biden dey "do 100% fine" afta im stumble three times.

Di incident on Friday bin make pipo begin worry, but White House don come out to say no need to worry at all.

Joe Biden na di 46th US president, afta im defeat Donald Trump for di tight vote count for di America November 2020 election between imsef and Donald Trump.