#EndSARS Protests: Accurate informate on di number of pipo wey die during #EndSARS Protests no dey available- US

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Di United States Goment don tok say dem no get any informate on di number of pipo wey die during di #EndSARS Protests for Lekki Toolgate wey happun last year October.

According to di US Department of State's 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Pratices di accurate number of pipo wey die for di shooting during di #EndSARS Protests no dey available.

For one statement, di US Goment comfam say true true for October 20, 2020, some scurity pipo go enforce curfew by firing shot for air to comot protesters wey gather for Lekki Tollgate in Lagos to protest di abuse wey di defunct Nigerian Police Force's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) dey do di youths for di kontri.