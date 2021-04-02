Yoruba Nation: If Buhari restructure Nigeria today, Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu call for separation go stop- Ayo Adebanjo

Dem no support media player for your device

Yoruba Nation: If Buhari restructure Nigeria today, Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu call for separation go stop- Ayo Adebanjo

33 minutes wey don pass

Chief Ayo Adebanjo wey be one of di leaders of di Yoruba pipo for south west Nigeria, don chook mouth for di mata of Yoruba nation wey some pipo bin dey clamour for.

For dis exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, Chief Adebanjo say failure of goment to protect di kontri pipo among oda tins make di youths from differnent regions want comot Nigeria.

E however tok say Afenifere no want make di kontri divide but President Buhari must dey ready to return di kontri to true federalism.

According to Adebanjo restructuring be di only solution wey fit solve all di problems wey dey face Nigeria including di security wahala .

''We no go stay for Nigeria under dis constitution. Na restructuring or separation'' e tok.