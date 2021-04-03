Breaking: Afenifere spokesman, activist Yinka Odumakin don die

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Yinka Odumakin

Di toktok pesin for di Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Yinka Odumakin don die.

Report say di popular activist wey don sick for a while now die early Saturday morning for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

One of di Yoruba leaders Prof. Banji Akintoye confam di tori to BBC Pidgin in a phone interview.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, ''If Buhari restructure Nigeria today, Sunday Igboho call for separation go stop''

Odumakin be one di pipo wey play keyrole in di National Democractic Coalition (NADECO) wey gfight di regime of General Sani Abacha afta im annul di election of June 12, 1993.