Breaking: Afenifere spokesman, activist Yinka Odumakin don die
Di toktok pesin for di Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Yinka Odumakin don die.
Report say di popular activist wey don sick for a while now die early Saturday morning for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
One of di Yoruba leaders Prof. Banji Akintoye confam di tori to BBC Pidgin in a phone interview.
Odumakin be one di pipo wey play keyrole in di National Democractic Coalition (NADECO) wey gfight di regime of General Sani Abacha afta im annul di election of June 12, 1993.
E also be one of di toktok pesins for di Southern and Middle Belat Leaders' Forum (SMBLF), di join body wey dey represent ethnic nationalities for South-West, South-South, South-East and di Middle Belt.