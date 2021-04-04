Kasoa Murder: Ghana Police arrest two teenagers wey allegedly murder 10-year-old for money rituals

one hour wey don pass

Police for Ghana arrest two teenagers aged 16 and 17 who allegedly murder another boy for money rituals around Lamptey Mills, inside Kasoa.

De suspects Felix Nyarko, 18 years and Nicholas Kini, 19, trick de kid into some uncompleted building wey dem whack am to death.

Reports be say after dem move de 10-year-old victim only identified as Ishmael into uncompleted building dem allegedly kill am so say dem fit use am for de money rituals.

De incident happen for Kasoa on Saturday around 5pm, Kasoa Divisional Police Command no comment officially on the incident and arrests yet.

But videos wey dey circulate dey show say police pick up de dead body for truck inside wey de two suspects also dey inside handcuffs.

Ghana Police Service no comment on de matter yet but dem put out message on social media which dey advise children against dealing with strangers.

Social media users for Ghana dey inside shock after de news broke.

