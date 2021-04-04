Obasanjo, Gumi meet for Abeokuta, want make FG create special courts for bandits,kidnappers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday hold meeting wit di popular Northern Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi alongside some oda leaders from di region for im house wey dey Abeokuta, Ogun state ova security mata.

For inside one statement wey dem jontly sign at di end of di meeting wey hold behind close doors, dem advise di Federal goment of Nigeria to create special courts to deal wit cases of banditry, kidnapping, ransom demanding and unlawful carrying of fireman.

Di duo also say FG must dey proactive , secure cecessary and intelligence wey dey updated to deal wit organised crimes andd must also get common policy for di nation.

Dem say e no dey too alright make one state dey negotiate and pay ransom to kidnappers, while some oda states dey shoot dem.

Dem also want make goment rehabilitate, empower and also give job to any bandit wey want comot bush and crime.

According to Obasanjo and Gumi, evri pesin must stop to dey ethnicise and regionalise crimes.

Oda tins wey dem want make FG do include: