New Police IGP: President Buhari don appoint Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Police

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don appoint DIG Usman Alkali Baba as di new acting Inspector General of Police.

Usman Alkali Baba go take over from Adamu Mohammed, di former Inspector General of Police with immediate effect.

Di Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi dro di infor on Tuesday afternoon.

Before im appointment, oga Baba be di head of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).

Wetin we call dis foto, Adamu Mohammed dey visit Imo State

President Buhari for February 4th bin extend Adamu tenure for three months afta e replace di oda service chiefs.