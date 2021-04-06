Ehime Mbano: Unknown Gunmen attack anoda police station for Imo state ''We still dey hear gunshot'' Witness

45 minutes wey don pass

Some unknown gunmen on Tuesday attack di Area Divisional Police Headquarters wey dey Ehime Mbano local goment area of Imo state.

Dis dey come a day afta dem carry out similar attack for di state police heaquarters and di prison wey dey Owerri, di state capital and hours afta Vice President Yemi Osinbajo comot di state afta im visit.

Di toktok pesin for di state police command wey confam di attack say no police officer die for di incident but di gunmen burn three vehicles.

For one video wey one Facebook user post, pipo of di community bin dey try to put out di fire wit bucket of water.

''We still dey hear gunshot'' Witness

For interview wit BBC pidgin , an indigene of di community Ehime-Uboma at about 7:20pm say true true di kasala happun.

Di eyewitness tok say, "I no know how many di boys dey but dem first begin shoot wey make everybody run before dem enter di police station.

" As I dey talk to you know we still dey hear gunshots. E be like sey security pipo don come to pursue dem.