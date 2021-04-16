Now you fit collect your WAEC results and certificates anywia for Nigeria - See how

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, WAEC/Twitter

Di West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) don tear rubber new ways for candidates to collect dia examination results and certificates.

Inside statement wey di council release, dis new method dey in two forms.

Di first form na for candidates wey wan collect dia certificates. Dis new method of collecting certificates na only for private candidates - dat na candidates wey no write di exams through any school - since candidates wey write di exams for school suppose collect dia results from dia school.

Meanwhile, for di second form, both school candidates and private candidates wey wan request for Attestation of Results.

Di council head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, say dis new method dey very different from how candidates bin dey results and certificates before.

Before, "e bin dey compulsory for private candidates to collect dia certificates or Attestation of Results from WAEC office for di state wia dem bin write di exam. Wit dis new method, candidates fit apply and collect dia certificate and Attestation of Result from any WEAC office of dia choice for Nigeria," im tok.

Steps to follow